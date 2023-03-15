Headline

APC Not Behind Open Letter To Bode George – Onanuga

Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
16
bode george
Bode George

The Director of Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has debunked a trending letter on social media on Wednesday, addressed to Chief Bode George and electronic signed by President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Reacting, Onanuga described the letter as fake.

“The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did not issue any statement on Chief Bode George. The viral statement in circulation purportedly signed by him is fake.” Onanuga said.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi8 hours ago
16

Related Articles

Sanwo-Olu

Lagos Govt Condemns Sending Home Of Student Over Political Poster

7 hours ago
Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Akere Market Fire: Sanwo-Olu Compensates Traders With N100m

8 hours ago
Emefiele, Buhari

Suspension Emefiele Now, Onanuga Tells Buhari

18 hours ago
Wike, Amaechi

Wike A Drunk, Spends N50m On Alcohol Weekly – Amaechi

18 hours ago