APC Not Behind Open Letter To Bode George – Onanuga

The Director of Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council, Bayo Onanuga, has debunked a trending letter on social media on Wednesday, addressed to Chief Bode George and electronic signed by President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Reacting, Onanuga described the letter as fake.

“The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu did not issue any statement on Chief Bode George. The viral statement in circulation purportedly signed by him is fake.” Onanuga said.