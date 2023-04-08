APC Not Behind Abure, LP’s Travail – Spokesman

The All Progressives Congress has said it has no hand in the travail of embattled National Chairman of the Labour Party, Julius Abure.

The APC described as irrational outburst an allegation by Abure that it colluded with police and other security agencies to invade and seize LP’s national secretariat and also staged a crisis in the party.

In a statement signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the APC said Abure was only clawing desperately in search of firmer ground”.

The statement read in part, “Total vindication of APC of any involvement in LP’s imbroglio was swiftly and categorically delivered by Mr. Abure’s successor and Acting National Chairman of LP, Mr. Lamidi Apapa, who exonerated our great Party of any interference in the party’s raging internal crisis. He clarified that the reported situation at the LP headquarters was a result of a legal process arising from the orders of a Federal Capital Territory High Court that barred Mr. Abure and other national officers of the party from parading themselves as such.

“The LP’s morbid obsession with APC is unfathomable and infantile, blaming APC for all its internal woes. Mr Abure’s bogus claim follows Mr Peter Obi’s unsubstantiated and vexatious claim that he was being hounded into exile by our party.

“To be clear, APC is not responsible for Mr Abure’s travails. He will do well to focus his thin attention and energy on dealing with the many allegations of criminal conduct of forgery and financial impropriety leveled against him by his own party

“While the LP continues to grapple with its myriad woes and crying wolf where none exists, the APC will stay focused and committed to forming a new government to be led by the visionary President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as he drives the Renewed Hope agenda, and consolidate on the many gains of the out-going President Buhari-administration.”