APC National Convention: Umahi Meets Delegates, Preaches Unity

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State on Friday held a Dinner with Ebonyi Delegates at the Barcelona Hotels Abuja ahead of Saturday’s National Convention of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Abuja.

Addressing the Delegates, Governor Umahi called on them to remain united and focused for the State to record a colorful outing in the exercise.

“I am so excited to meet with Ebonyi men and women, I am very proud that we are meeting in Ebonyi House, all that we need in Ebonyi State is what we are seeing here today, we need unity, we need love, this is the Ebonyi State of our dream, coming together as one people, in the comity of States, Ebonyi State has a very special place in the heart of Nigeria.

“We became first in financial management, we became first in all the indices.

Governor Umahi assured that he would continue to deliver good governance to the people of the State.

“When we finish here, we will go back and continue our work, a work of love, if you fall for me, I fall for you, let us know that for every position, God’s anointing will emerge.

“When we very peacefully do our thing and do it very well, if it is not you today, it could be you tomorrow, let us make this Divine Mandate work.

“If any Ebonyi man invites you for a dinner or gives you anything please collect it, we are one family.