APC National Convention: Screening of Aspirants Commence Tuesday – Masari

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention Screening Sub-Committee has invited aspirants for the exercise.

In an invitation signed by the Secretary of the Screening Committee, Barr. Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Otagburuagu, the aspirants will be screened in two batches at the Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro-Abuja.

The invitation reads:

“His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Aminu Bello Masari, CFR the Chairman and Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole, CFR, the Co-Chairman of the APC 2022 National Convention Screening Committee, hereby invites all the Aspirants to the Screening Excercise scheduled as follows:

1. Tuesday 22nd March 2022, Screening of National Chairman and other National Working Committee Aspirants
Time: 10 PM.

Venue: Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro Abuja.

2. Wednesday, 23rd March 2022, Screening of Aspirants into the Zonal offices
Time: 10am

Venue: Katsina State Governor’s Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja.”

