APC Names Akpabio, Tajudeen For Senate President, Speaker Seat

In a significant development, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has unveiled the zoning arrangement for the leadership positions of the upcoming 10th National Assembly. The announcement, made by Felix Morka, the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, provides crucial insight into the party’s strategy.

As per the zoning arrangement, Senator Godswill Akpabio from Akwa Ibom in the South-South region has been designated as the Senate President, while Senator Barau Jubrin from Kano in the North-West region will assume the position of Deputy Senate President. The NWC also revealed that Hon. Abass Tajudeen from Kaduna in the North-West region will be the Speaker of the House of Representatives, with Hon. Ben Kalu from Abia in the South-East region serving as the Deputy Speaker.

Morka emphasized that the zoning arrangement was determined after a meeting held by the NWC, during which reports of consultations and meetings with President-Elect Bola Tinubu and other stakeholders were considered. The NWC acknowledged the need for further consultation with key stakeholders to secure the support of aspiring candidates for the National Assembly leadership positions, as well as the backing of party members across the nation.

The APC called upon its leaders, members, and all Nigerians to continue working towards peace and progress in the country during and beyond this period of leadership transition.