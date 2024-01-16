APC Mocks Utomi on Atiku, Obi, Kwankwaso Merger Claims

The National Publicity Secretary, All Progressives Congress (APC), Felix Morka, has faulted the claim by Pat Utomi regarding a possible merger or collaboration between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party and New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) ahead of 2027.

Utomi, a Labour Party chieftain, has stated that the candidates of the three parties in the 2023 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar (PDP), Peter Obi (LP) and Rabbi Kwankwaso (NNPP), will form a merger to dislodge the APC in 2027.

Reacting, Morka said such claim is an addition to the past failed effort of Utomi at forming a mega party.

He said, “As a serial promoter of mega parties that never materialize, Prof. Pat Utomi’s statement cannot be taken that seriously. In 2021, Prof Utomi and his collaborators disturbed the airwaves with plans to launch a people-centered ideological mega party under the auspices of the National Consultative Front (NCFront) to dislodge APC and PDP. That plan did not go past the news headlines.

Now in 2024, Prof. Utomi is touting a possible collaboration between LP,NNPP and PDP, vastly political parties, according to him, that are bereft of any ideological orientation or “did not manage to create an alignment with the Nigerian People to improve the quality of their lives”

“One can only infer that Prof. Utomi may be positing that his personal involvement in the proposed alliance will transmogrify the same parties, he has adjudged to be decadent & anti-people, into bastions of political & economic liberty for Nigerians.

“This is an unmitigated delusion of grandeur.”