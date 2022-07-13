APC Mocks PDP As Funke Akindele Emerges Deputy Gov Candidate

The All Progressives Congress, Lagos State chapter, has mocked the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, and his running mate, actress Funke Akindele.

The party’s spokesperson, Seye Oladejo, in a statement, said the choice of Akindele as a deputy governorship candidate “underscores the unseriousness of Lagos state PDP.”

Oladejo said the opposition party did not only present a former APC member as its governorship candidate but also “went to the make-believe industry to fetch a deputy.”

He, however, congratulated the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, ahead of the governorship election slated for next year.

He said, “This amounts to trivializing the importance of the forthcoming gubernatorial elections by giving political neophytes who have absolutely nothing to bring to the table their electoral tickets.

“It also shows lack of depth in the party as regards quality members to put forward for elections if they could give a member who crossed-carpeted a few days before their primaries the governorship ticket and now went to the make-believe industry to fetch a deputy.

“The reason for voters’ apathy is, undoubtedly, due to lack of credible alternatives by the moribund opposition party.

“I was amused to read that the deputy governorship candidate said she was suspending her acting career for the elections whose result is highly predictable. I guess she’s suspending a lot more because she has been in the news of recent for all the wrong reasons.

“Lagosians will certainly not allow governance to be turned to a needless experiment or a sitcom. Governance is serious business not a circus”.