APC Imported People From Other South-West States For Tinubu Rally – Okupe

The Director-General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe, has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, imported people from other South-West states for the rally held for presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

According to him, he could recognise the faces of some people from his state in the tapes of the rally that he saw.

Okupe, who spoke during an interview with Channels Television, said the rally could not be compared to what was held for his presidential candidate, Obi.

“One of the greatest things that has happened in this dispensation is that a four-month-old party is now so much in leadership that parties that have existed for 20 years and more are playing a catch-up game and it is not being done very well,” he said.

“I want to congratulate the APC for the efforts made today. What you saw was not a Lagos rally. We are a very sophisticated group — a group driven by and powered by youths.

“We have done a forensic of the tape of the rally in our laboratory. We found out that… I personally can recognise about four or five people from my federal constituency, others can recongise people from Oyo, Osun, etc.

“What you saw this morning was a south-west rally, not really a Lagos rally. If you give it as a Lagos rally, it is just a fair comparison with what happened in Festac.

“You will recall that the October 1, LP rally by Obidents took place in an unprecedented and organic manner in Lekki, Festac, Ikeja and Surulere — in four different locations.

“What you saw in Lagos today was nothing compared to any one of them(referring to the four locations), maybe at least it is at par with one of them.

“What APC has been able to do, having seen the LP movement, is still about a quarter of what we did.

“We did a forensic study of the tape — 60 percent and 70 percent of those who participated were members of an institution called NURTW.”