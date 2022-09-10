APC Has What It Takes To Win Election In South-East – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has said that he is convinced that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has all it takes to win election in the zone.

He stated this at a *one-day* seminar organised for APC candidates in the forth coming General Elections by the South East APC leadership held at Rockview Hotel, Owerri.

Governor Uzodimma speaking in his capacity as leader of the APC in the South East and Chairman of Tinubu Presidential Campaign Council in the *zone, disclosed* that the party’s campaigns and support will be a unified format. He added that the party will support all candidates at all the levels for a unified win in the zone.

The Governor used the medium to call on all aggrieved to come back for the unity of the party and for *win-win for everyone* in the party.

Governor Uzodimma went down memory lane to recall the position of the South East in terms of benefits and development in all past democratic processes, explaining that the Zone has never been well treated or listened to the way it is currently, not even when the Zone had the Vice President of Nigeria as her son.

Governor Uzodimma listing the gains of the Southeast from the President Buhari Administration which include the second Niger Bridge, the rehabilitation of the Federal Highways in South East, assisting the Governors to realize some critical infrastructure, the establishment of a Naval Base in Oguta area of Imo State as well as the on-going reconstruction of 200 bed hospital at Imo State University Teaching Hospital Orlu by NNPC, among others; said that South East has every cause to appreciate what President Muhammadu Buhari has done for the Zone .

The Governor said: “Igbos have been a victim of mistaken identity. There is the need for the South East to take their destiny in their own hands because if you don’t say I am, nobody will say you are.”