APC Failed To Deliver 2015 Promises – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party, Delta State chapter, has said the All Progressives Congress failed in fulfilling its promises to Nigerians in 2015.

This was stated by the Director, Delta Campaign Council, Funkeke Solomon.

He said, “When APC was coming to power in 2015, they gave us over 16 promises and till date, none has been fulfilled. Rather, it went worse.

“They promised to reduce fuel pump price to N45 per liter in the first year of their administration, free education at all levels, placing every graduate on allowances after their youth service until they find a job.

“They also promised to expand electricity generation to 40,000 megawatts, stabilize global oil prices at $100 per barrel, stop importation of refined petroleum products, all refineries will be working at 100 percent full capacity among others.

“All these campaign promises including crushing Boko Haram and insurgency in the first three months in office and bringing back all missing girls in their captivity have not been fulfilled.

“Therefore, we have gone round 23 local governments out of 25 local governments in the state and the people have agreed to vote PDP because the APC government is a fraud.

“Deltans has been favour as VP candidate in the history of Nigeria and Okowa as a president will put an end to non attention of federal to the state development.”