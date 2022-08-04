APC Expects 25% Votes In South-East – Adamu

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu, has said his party expects to get 25% votes in the South-East.

This is as he urged the leaders of the zone to work for the party’s success in the coming general elections.

Adamu was speaking on Wednesday during the inauguration of an eight-man Abia State Reconciliation Committee led by Senator Chris Adighije.

He said: “Let Abia go and sit together. All the national elections – House of Representatives, Senate, governorship, presidential election – we will not be satisfied with just the 25 per cent of the vote cast .

“We need the majority of the vote cast for APC. No halfway about it. If we are to win, we must try to win every state.

“We have to do some work and stand together. This is the time to unite; this is the time to work for unity. If we do, God will be with us.”

Adamu advised warring factions in Abia to bury their hatchet and work for the party’s success.

“I hope that with what we have done (inauguration of the committee), there will be peace and we hope this is the very last step. We are not going to hold a reconciliation meeting again.

“We will now leave it to the leaders of Abia to go and play their politics in Abia state. Politics is local,” Adamu told the factions.

Senator Adighije promised to work toward uniting the party in the state.

He said: “We are on our way back to Abia to play the local politics, reconcile all our members and ensure that we go straight for the low-hanging fruits.

“I know that by the grace of God and with the team, we are going to do the needful and ensure victory for our party.”