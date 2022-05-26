APC Ebonyi Gov Primary Begins

The Primary election of the All Progressives Congress, APC to elect the Party’s Governorship Candidate is underway at the Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium, Abakaliki amidst tight security.

Addressing the Delegates, the Chairman of the Governorship Election Committee for Ebonyi State, Professor Emmanuel Adebayo Kehinde called on them to cooperate with the Committee to ensure a hitch-free exercise.

“We ask that you people will Cooperate with us so that we can have a hitch-free exercise.”

Meanwhile, Governor David Nweze Umahi who was on hand to inspect the level of preparedness and compliance with guidelines, before the commencement of the voting.

It would be recalled that Delegates from the Ebonyi South Central Zone were accredited at the Christian Ecumenical Centre, Ebonyi Central at WDC while Delegates from Ebonyi North Senatorial Zone were accredited at the Unity Square, Abakaliki.

Accreditation started at 9 am at each of the points.

Also, some of the gubernatorial aspirants including, Rt. Hon. Francis Ogbonnaya Nwifuru, Sen. Julius Ucha, Chief Edward Ngwegu, Mrs. Rosemary Ofoke Nwogbaga, etc are on hand to witness the process.