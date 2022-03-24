APC Convention: Preparations Have Reached Advanced Stage -Gov Bello

All Progressives Congress APC Governors and other major stakeholders of the Party have commenced consultations for the emergence of a consensus candidate for the Party’s National convention slated for this Saturday.

This followed the recommendation of President Muhammadu Buhari for a consensus Candidate for the Chairmanship of the Party after yesterday’s meeting with APC Governors in Abuja.

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger State and Chairman, APC Convention, disclosed this when he featured on a live television programme, “the morning show” on Arise TV in Abuja.

Governor Sani Bello who is also the Chairman North Central Governors Forum, said reasonable progress has been made on the conduct of the convention, observed that the emergence of a consensus candidate would make the conduct of the Congress a lot more simple.

“With regards to the preparations for the convention, we made reasonable progress, all the sub-committees have started their assignments the venue is being prepared, screening is ongoing and what have you, so I think we are good to go”

While expressing hope that all the aspirants would agree on consensus candidate as suggested by President Muhammadu Buhari, the Governor stated that if otherwise, election would hold.

He said as the Chairman of the North Central Governors Forum, he would support the emergence of the APC chairman from the Zone based on the zoning arrangement adopted by the Party and the fact that the zone has never served in that capacity.

“President Muhammadu Buhari suggested Abdullahi Adamu as the preferred candidate for the consensus and stakeholders are working to align with that”

He said despite some challenges the Party is faced with in some states, APC would wax stronger after the convention.

Governor Abubakar Sani stressed the need for APC members to always use Party mechanisms in solving their challenges instead of taking legal actions.