APC Convention: Democracy In Action, Uzodimma Declares

Imo State Governor, Dist. Sen. Hope Uzodimma and the Chairman, Technical Committee of the 2020 All Progressives Congress National Convention has described the atmosphere at the Eagles Square, FCT Abuja, venue for the convention as a textbook example of democracy in action.

The Governor who spoke earlier to the media, expressed delight that all arrangements and activities around the convention are on top gear, signaling the commitment and dedication of the members and leadership of the party to electing a new National Working Committee (NWC) to saddle the activities of the party.

“As you can see and witness, members of the party are in very high spirits and it simply shows that democracy is at work in the All Progressives Congress”, he said.

The sea of heads, colourful and the sonorous environment here at the convention arena goes to buttress the point countlessly made by Gov. Uzodimma, that the APC remains the party to beat come 2023 general elections as well as being the largest political party in black Africa.

As at press time, the President and other National Leaders of the party are yet to arrive the venue of the convention neither has any other opening ritual taken place to mark the kick start of activities lined up for the convention.