APC Collapses Structure For PDP In Rivers

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, says the electoral fortune of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election of 11th March 2023 has been boosted.

This is because of the eventual collapse of the party structure of the All Progressives Congress (APC) into PDP in Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State

Governor Wike spoke at a brief reception in Ehuda Town in Ahoada East Local Government Area, where Mr. Eric Apia, formally denounced his membership of the APC.

Mr. Apia, until his defection to PDP, was the leader of APC in Ahoada East LGA and the party’s House of Representatives candidate for the National Assembly election that held on 25th February 2023.

Governor Wike noted the tough political tackles that Mr Apia posed while he held sway as the formidable grassroot leader of the APC.

Such political asset, governor Wike said is what the PDP had harvested, which marks the eventual death of APC in the area.

The implication, governor Wike stated is that more votes will be secured for the PDP since all Mr. Apia’s supporters have now pledged their loyalty, and are ready to deliver votes that will make the PDP governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara, to win the governorship election.

Governor Wike expressed his delight over the union that has made them one political family and assured the they will work together for the development of Ekpeye kingdom and the State in general.

The Rivers State governor also announced the award of contract for 10 Kilometers of Internal Roads in Ehuda Town to further enhance the inner aesthetic of the emerging Ahoada city.

Governor Wike said he will send the State’s Commissioner for Works to work with the leadership of the community in determining the roads to be constructed.

The governor , who also assured of awarding the contract for the reconstruction of the Girl’s High School in Ahoada East Local government Area, explained that the architectural work had already been completed by his administration.

Governor Wike reiterated that he does not bear anyone in the State grudge for voting for Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi and APC presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu because he had been an ardent advocate of power shift to the south.

In his speech, Mr. Eric Apia said he had toiled so hard to keep the APC alive and formidable in Ahoada East Local Government Area.

He explained that while he and his supporters were in APC, they held the grassroot voters in firm grip because the people believed in them.

But now that they have joined the PDP, Mr. Apia said, he and his supporters will bring on board the same political enthusiasm to work for the PDP, which will make future elections in the area seamless.

He particularly assured that they work to deliver winning votes that will make Sir Siminialayi Fubara, the next governor of Rivers State.