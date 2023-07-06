APC Closes Case Against Atiku’s Election Petition

Decision to Not Call Witnesses

The All Progressives Congress (APC) concluded its defense against the election petition of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja.

The APC’s counsel, Mr. Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, informed the court that they would not be calling any witnesses, stating that the evidence presented by Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the sole witness for President Bola Tinubu, was sufficient to discredit the petitioners’ case.

Fagbemi declared the closure of the APC’s case, explaining that there was no need to “whip a dead horse.”

Examination of Senator Bamidele

During cross-examination, Senator Bamidele, who is also a lawyer, argued that the $460,000 forfeiture judgment presented as evidence by the petitioners did not warrant the nullification of Tinubu’s election.

He clarified that the judgment from a US court pertained to a civil proceeding rather than a criminal one. According to Bamidele, Tinubu was not indicted, charged, arraigned, or convicted of any criminal offense in the United States.

He emphasized that Tinubu had a clean record and was a bonafide Nigerian citizen.

Clarification on Electoral Requirements

Responding to questions from the petitioners’ counsel, Senator Bamidele clarified that Tinubu did not need to score 25 percent of the votes in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) or win the election in his home state to be declared the winner.

He argued that Abuja, as the federal capital city, held no special status and that Tinubu had scored 19.4 percent of the total votes cast in the FCT.

He also mentioned that a judgment from the Federal High Court in Abuja had affirmed the discretion of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to use any mode of collation it deemed fit.

Next Phase of the Case

With the defense of Tinubu and the APC concluded, the case filed by the PDP and Atiku now moves to the next phase. Parties will exchange final written addresses and present closing arguments.

The presiding judge, Justice Haruna Tsammani, granted the respondents 10 days to file their final written addresses, followed by seven days for the petitioners to respond and five additional days for the respondents to reply on points of law.

The court will communicate the date for the adoption of the final written addresses.