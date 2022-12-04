APC Clears Air On Tinubu’s US Visa

The spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign organization, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has rubbishes claims that Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was denied US visa.

The claims had stated that Tinubu was denied visa which was why he decided to go to the UK instead of the US for his international tour as part of his presidential campaign.

Reacting, Keyamo stated in a tweet that such never happened, adding that Tinubu’s US visa had always been renewed.

He wrote: “For mischief-makers who peddle unfounded rumours about ⁦@officialABAT⁩ being denied a visa to the US, you leave us with no option but to show you his current visa (that has always been renewed since time immemorial). This is for the misguided ones who believe these rumours.”

Tinubu is currently in the UK where he would be speaking at Chatham House.