APC Clears 12 Edo Governorship Aspirants

Twelve aspirants have been screened and cleared by the All Progressives Congress (APC) Edo State Gubernatorial Aspirants’ Screening Committee after they made themselves physically present.

All the 12 aspirants that purchased the Expression of Interest Forms and Nomination Forms were screened by the Screening Committee over a two-day period between Thursday, 8th February, 2024 and Friday, 9th February, 2024.

The 12 aspirants are:

1. Prince Clem Agba

2. Senator Monday Okpebholo

3. HE. Lucky Imasuen

4. Hon. Anamero Sunday Dekeri

5. Pastor Osagie Andrew Ize-lyamu

6. Engr. Gideon Ikhine

7. Col. David Imuse (Rtd.)

8. Gen. Charles Ehigie Airhiavbere (Rtd.)

9. Prof. (Sen.) Oserheimen Osunbor

10. Blessing Agbomhere

11. Hon Dennis Idahosa

12. Ernest Afolabi Umakhihe

The Certificate of Screening will be presented to all the 12 Gubernatorial Aspirants at the Party’s Secretariat by the National Organising Secretary, Saturday, 10th February, 2024.