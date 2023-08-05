APC Chair: Ganduje Round Peg In Round Hole – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has described the emergence of the former Governor of Kano State, Dr Abdulahi Ganduje, as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as putting a round peg in a round hole.

A statement from the Media Office of the President of the Senate, quoted him as saying,” we are very satisfied with the emergence of His Excellency, Dr Abdulahi Ganduje, as our National Chairman. He ticks all the boxes and he is indeed, a round peg in a round hole.

He has all it takes to take the party to another level.

“With Dr Ganduje as the party chairman, the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, is right on course.

“As a strong and committed party man, he knows how to galvanize all interests within the party into a united entity for the future success of the party, ” the statement stated.

He noted that, “the seamless transition that led to his emergence as the National chairman shows the maturity and determination of members to work for the unity and progress of the paty.”

“I am very confident that our new chairman would bring to bear his vast experience gannered over the years in public administration, to reposition the party and bring together all tendencies within the party to the table, as one indivisible entity bonded by the Renewed Hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

“I call on all members of our party to rally round and give their support to the new party leadership, to enable it deliver on its mandate. I also congratulate the National Secretary, Senator Ajibola Bashiru and wish him well in his new assignment, as he joins hands with other officers of the party to foster unity within and without the party, ” he stated.