APC Best Hope For Good Governance – Tinubu

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has said his party is the best hope for good governance in the country.

Tinubu said this when he held a town hall meeting with the stakeholders of mining and agro-processing in Lafia, Nasarawa State, on Thursday.

During the meeting, the former governor of Lagos used the opportunity to highlight how his presidency, if elected, would address the problems confronting the country.

“We, the APC, shall continue to stand before the Nigerian people to discuss the real issues of the day and offer insight into the policy solutions we intend to deploy to solve them.

“In this, we remain the best and only hope for progressive good governance in Nigeria,” he said.