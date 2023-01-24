APC, APGA Chieftains Join Atiku Campaign In Delta

The atmosphere in Asaba the Delta State capital was carnival-like today as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) held its presidential rally in the state, in continuation of its nationwide campaign towards the February 25, presidential election.

The Stephen Keshi Stadium, venue of the event was filled to capacity as the PDP chieftains and supporters from within and outside the state trooped out in their numbers to honor the presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, GCON, and his running mate, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, who is also the governor of the state.

Speaking at the occasion, the former vice president of the country reiterated his commitment to pursuing the five point agenda specified in his campaign document entitled: “Covenant with Nigerians”, promising to revive the educational sector and find lasting solution to the incessant varsity teachers’ strike, while providing security without which meaningful activities cannot go on.

On the economy, the PDP standard bearer who is the Wazirin Adamawa stated his plans to create the enabling environment and structures that will stimulate productive activities, attract investment, create jobs and investment opportunities that will promote the welfare of the people.

Atiku equally revealed his plans to promote national unity by forming an inclusive government that will give every section of the country a sense of belonging as his government plans to devolve more powers and resources to the states and local governments.

Other speakers at the occasion were Ndudi Elumelu, the Minority Leader in the House of Reps and member representing Aniocha-Oshimili Federal Constituency, Emmanuel Uduaghan, former governor of the state, Hon. Sheriff Oborovweri, the speaker of the state House of Assembly and PDP gubernatorial candidate amongst others pledged the support of the state to the PDP, noting that Delta State and the entire Niger Delta region as a whole have always been for the PDP.

They urged their people to work for the victory of the party in this all-important general elections that may make or mar the country.

The highpoint of the occasion was the reception of Otunba Nick Ovwakpere, the state secretary of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Chief Wilson Okpobigha, the state campaign DG of APGA, Engr. Philip Ugboma and thousands of their supporters, who defected to the PDP by the “irremovable” national chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

Another highpoint of the occasion reminiscent of what happened at the Ibadan rally was the presentation of certificate of endorsement by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) Zone B, represented by the coordinator South-South Zone, Comrade Kings Tamaraprieye to Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on the occasion, the NANS zonal coordinator pledged the support of over 7.8 million South-South students to Atiku, stating that the PDP presidential flag bearer has the requisite experience in public and private sectors to lead the country.