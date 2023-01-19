APC Afraid Of Losing Presidential Election – Ayu

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Iyorchia Ayu, has said the ruling All Progressives Congress is afraid of losing the 2023 presidential election.

Ayu said this was evident in the way the party treated the PDP’s campaign in the state it controlled.

The PDP chairman said this in Abeokuta during the campaign of presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday.

He said, “It shows that the APC is afraid. They were afraid of us in Osun state, and they refused to give us the stadium, we did our rally on the road, and we won. Anywhere we go that’s an APC-controlled state they make sure we don’t get the venue.

“Nigerians should not worry, they (APC) are showing panic, they are worried that they are going to lose power. We were in Ekiti they refused to give us the appropriate venue. They closed all filling stations, there were no buses. That is to tell you that PDP is bouncing back.

“We are stronger than ever and because of that, nobody should worry about whatever obstacle they put in our way,” he said.

Ayu further stated that the PDP will crush the APC at the polling booths, wards, local governments, and nationally.

He said, “We must recover this country, we must rebuild Nigeria because when we came into power we formed this party precisely because we want a better living conditions for our people.”