Apapa Traffic: Oyetola Sets Up Committee to Review E-call

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, has set up a committee to review the E-call up system. This is part of efforts to reduce the Apapa gridlock and strengthen the E-call up system.

The minister charged the committee to come up with measures that would ensure the current abuse of the system becomes a thing of the past.

This was disclosed by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, in a statement on Wednesday.

The committee will review the Standard Operating Procedures for Truck Traffic Management along the Lagos port.

The committee is expected to meet with other critical stakeholders in Lagos, tomorrow, Thursday for the review.

The minister said, “Every possible abuse of the system by human should be x-rayed and solutions provided with a view to ensuring that it is abuse-free.’

“I have a number of suggestions on how I believe the system can be strengthened. But I want inputs from the stakeholders.

“This is why I have set up this committee to interface with the service provider and other stakeholders in the industry to come up with a best way of dealing decisively with the saboteurs”.

Although, the E-call up system was introduced by the NPA in February 2021 for trucks at the Lagos Ports, which truckers are expected to use to book turns to enter the Ports, recent reports have suggested potential compromises in the functionality of this system.