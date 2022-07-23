Apapa Customs Hand Over Suspect, 81 Cartons of Tramadol Worth N6bn To NDLEA

A suspect and 1×20 ft Container with no 0183241 laden with eighty-one (81) Cartons of 250mg and sixty-nine (69) Cartons of 225mg of Tramadol have been handed over by the Customs Area Controller Apapa Command, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf to the Commander of Narcotics, Ameh Inalegwu, Apapa Special Area Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Speaking on the illicit drugs, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf disclosed that, they were cleverly concealed in a 20ft Container with Cartons of towels and the point of origin is Pakistan, “when you look at the magnitude and the way it was packed, with the same style of a towel, you would think, they are all the same, they will never reveal the true content of the manifest, but the eagle eyes of the Nigeria Customs Service will always catch up on them” he reiterated.

Malanta Yusuf said the handing over is to further strengthen the existing relationship between the Nigeria Customs Service, the NDLEA and other relevant government agencies operating in the port. “The fight against illicit drug abuse and trafficking is everyone’s business and the Nigeria Customs Service is all out to support the NDLEA in combating this ugly menace decisively.”

Receiving the Seizures, the Commander of NDLEA, Ameh Inalegwu said, the fight against illicit drugs is a whole societal approach as everyone is vulnerable “You may not appreciate what these Seizures mean to the Nigerian Society, the legally accepted milligram is 50. “I want to call on everyone, especially the Press, don’t say, you are not involved, you may have a relation, even if you don’t have, the one who is under the influence of these drugs could be of harm to you, that is why NDLEA is asking of a joint hand approach, a whole society approach. Let all hands be on deck and let’s make Nigeria a better Nation.” He emphasised.

While thanking the Nigeria Customs Service for the continuous collaboration with the Agency, Ameh Inalegwu recalled the handing over of two containers load of Tramadol by the Apapa Comand a Month ago, he said, is the “Apapa Spirit” and that the Chairman of the NDLEA, Buba Marwa (rtd) is highly appreciative of the synergy and is ready to project and commend any Security Agencies that will partner with the NDLEA.

“I want to commend my brother and friend, Comptroller Malanta Yusuf, my Chairman is very proud of you, when I had the opportunity to put the report before him, he assured me of the length, he will go to ensure that, you are commended, am sure it’s on the way if it has not come already.” The NDLEA Commander assured.

According to him, the street value of the eighty-one Cartons of 250mg and sixty-nine Carton of 225mg of Tramadol is over Six billion naira.