Anyim Celebrates 62nd Birthday, Prays For Peace In Nigeria

Former Senate President, Anyim Pius Anyim, is marking his 62nd birthday today.

In a post on his official Facebook page, the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation expressed gratitude to God for the abundant life he have him.

The former lawmaker prayed to God to ensure peace and stability in Nigeria as the country prepared for general election.

Anyim wrote, “Today marks my 62 years on earth. Let me use this opportunity to express my deepest gratitude to God Almighty who not only has given me life but life more abundantly (John 10 Vs 10b). I also want to thank God for the gracious gift of men and women whom He has used to help and support me to get this far in life.

“At 62, I look back with profound gratitude to God, my family, friends, well – wishers and associates, particularly my dear wife, for being a pillar of support and encouragement all these years. May Almighty God grant all of you grace and favours in all your endeavours in Jesus name.

“Let me also use this opportunity to ask for forgiveness from those, known and unknown, I may have offended in whatsoever way. It is my prayer that you consider that to err is human but to forgive brings out the divine nature in us.

“By share coincidence, my 62nd birthday falls within a very important election season in our dear country Nigeria. In appreciation of the importance of democracy in nation building, I wish to dedicate my 62nd birthday celebration to praying to God for peace, stability and progress in our dear nation. It is my prayer that the 2023 general elections shall deliver to the expectations of Nigerians and to the will of the Almighty God in Jesus name. Thank you Jesus. God bless Nigeria.”