Anti-Graft War: FRSC Pledges Support For EFCC

The Zonal Commanding Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps, Rivers State, ACM Jonathan .A. Owoade, on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, sued for greater collaboration between the Corps and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in tackling the menace of economic and financial crimes across the Niger Delta Region.

Owoade who spoke during a courtesy visit to the EFCC Zonal Command in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, noted that the Corps has a robust database that will assist other law enforcement organizations, including the EFCC in achieving their mandates of fighting criminality.

Responding, Deputy Zonal Commander, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE Anita Ebizimo Ebiesuwa thanked the Zonal Commanding Officer for the visit and commended the synergy between the two agencies.

‘‘We appreciate the synergy that exists between us. Sometimes if we are investigating a case involving owners of vehicles, we write to FRSC and your prompt response assist our investigation’’ She said.