Anti-graft War: EFCC Seeks Enhanced Synergy With NYSC In Borno, Sokoto

The Maiduguri Zonal Commander of the EFCC, Assistant Commander of the EFCC ACE II Shuaibu Umar has reiterated the resolve of the Commission to deepen the existing relationship, collaboration and synergy with the National Youth Service Corps in the fight against economic and financial crimes.

He stated this on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, during a courtesy visit to the Borno State Coordinator of the NYSC, at the Federal Secretariat, Maiduguri. Umar who was accompanied on the visit by Jonson Ojogbane, Deputy Director, Legal and Prosecution, said his presence is aimed at strengthening the existing relationships and synergy with the NYSC.

In a related development, the Ag. Commander, Sokoto Zonal Command of the EFCC, ACE Aliyu Yunusa also called for enhanced cooperation and collaboration between the EFCC and the NYSC in fighting economic and financial crimes. Yunusa who stated this during a working visit to the NYSC State Secretariat today Tuesday, 7th June, 2022 said, “the NYSC has been and remains a critical partner to the EFCC in the execution of its mandate of ridding Nigeria of economic and financial crimes”.