Anti-corruption: ICPC Scores Self High In 2022, Sets Target For 2023

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has scored itself high in its 2022 performance report just as it also set targets for 2023.

This was revealed during the Board and Management Retreat held in Edgedrive Hotels, Lokoja, Kogi State recently. The objective of the retreat was to review the achievements of the Board and Management in the previous year 2022, and cumulatively in the last 4 years, as well as set new goals for the coming year.

In a presentation titled “Tenure Appraisal: Performance Evaluation on the Strategic Action Plan 2019-2023”, by Mr. Jude Okoye, a Deputy-Director in the Planning Research and Statistics Department of the ICPC, the Commission scored 131.15% in its 2022 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) and 188.22% in its set achievements in the last 4 years.

While speaking on the theme, “Assessing Progress of Milestones and Setting an Innovative Agenda” during his opening remarks, the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, SAN, OFR appreciated the Board Members and Management staff for their contributions to the achievements recorded by the Commission in 2022.