Anthony Martial to Leave Man United After Nine Years

Anthony Martial has announced he will leave Manchester United at the end of the season, concluding a nine-year tenure with the club.

The French forward’s contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, and negotiations for an extension have not yielded an agreement.

Martial’s departure marks the end of an era at Old Trafford, where he has been a key player since joining in 2015. His decision to move on opens a new chapter in his career while leaving United to find a replacement ahead of the next season.

He said in an open letter, “Dear Manchester United fans, It’s with great emotion that I write to you today to say goodbye. After nine incredible years at the club, the time has come for me to turn a new page in my career.

“Since I arrived in 2015, I have had the immense honour of wearing this shirt and playing in front of you, the best supporters in the world! You have been an unwavering support, through the good times and the difficult. Your passion and loyalty have been a constant source of motivation for me.

“I’d like to thank you from the bottom of my heart for everything you’ve done for me. Your songs, your encouragement and your love for the club are memories that will remain engraved in my heart forever.

“I would also like to express my gratitude to all my teammates, technical staff and all the members of the club I have met during my 9 years here. I am proud to have been able to share these experiences with you.

“Manchester United will always be in my heart. This club has left its mark on my career and offered me an incredible opportunity to play in front of you. I’m leaving to take on new challenges, I’ll always be a Red Devil and I’ll continue to follow the club’s results with passion. Thank you again for everything, and see you soon. With all my affection, Anthony Martial.”