Anthony Joshua To Return April – Hearn

Eddie Hearn, Anthony Joshua’s promoter, has stated that the former two-time unified heavyweight champion is anticipated to make a comeback in early April. The battle will start a busy year that is anticipated to culminate with a lengthy, highly anticipated superfight against another former titleholder.

“He wants to return to the ring with a Top 15 guy,” Hearn revealed during his weekly appearance on The DAZN Boxing Show podcast. “Then in the summer probably versus Dillian Whyte and then a mega-fight with Deontay Wilder.

“The plan now is to rebuild him to become a three-time heavyweight world champion. It’s all very well being brave, listening to Twitter, going out and fighting Deontay Wilder. But there has to be a plan, a smart plan.”

In each of the previous three years, British-Nigerian Joshua (24-3, 22KOs) only engaged in one fight. Joshua had just one appearance in 2022, losing to Oleksandr Usyk (20-0, 13KOs) of Ukraine in a rematch on August 20, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Usyk outpointed Joshua over 12 rounds to successfully defend his WBA, IBF, and WBO heavyweight belts.

On September 24, 2021, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in North London, Usyk defeated the 2012 Olympic gold medalist and two-time champion by unanimous decision after 12 rounds of action.