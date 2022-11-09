Annual Lagos Prayer Holds Friday

All is set for the 2022 edition of the annual inter-religious and inter-denominational Prayer for Lagos and Nigeria organized by the Christ Ambassadors Soul Winners Ministry International founded by Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmbaku, MFR.

In a statement by the Ministry, the crusade, with the theme: “Able God,” taken from Ephesians 3:19-20, is the 18th edition and will hold on Friday, November 11, 2022 at Agege Stadium, Lagos from 10 am prompt.

The Ministry added that the crusade would feature intense praise and prayer sessions to commit the affairs of Lagos State and Nigeria unto God with emphasis on the forthcoming elections, particularly the election of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu/Kashim Shettima ticket and the re-election of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, as well as those contesting for elective offices under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos.

Giving details, the Ministry disclosed that key officials of the Lagos State Government and stakeholders from the religious, business, and political groups, among others would be participating in this year’s event that will also include prayers for the peace of Lagos and Nigeria at large.

They include the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Lagos State, Bishop STV Adegbite; Archbishop Solomon Adegboyega Alao, Archbishop Joseph Ehindero, Pastor Kilanko Samson Olayinka, President of the Lagos State Public Service Christian Fellowship; Pastor Busayo Omoniyi, RCCG Seed of Life; Rev Mother Funmilayo Lawanson, Erinmo Great Temple; Pastor Adebayo Simon Oloruntoba, MFM; Very Sup. Prophet Adeniran Obasa, JP; Bishop R.A Oguntuase, and Bishop Kayode Williams, JP.

There will also be song ministration by the Central Choir, City of God, Dare Melody and Evangelist Esther Igbekele, among others.

“For the past 18 years and still counting, the Christ Ambassadors Soul Winners Ministry International, founded by Cardinal James Omolaja Odunmabku, JP, MFR has been organizing the annual inter-religious and inter-denominational praise and prayer session for peace, progress, and development of Lagos State and Nigeria.

“The good book of the Lord in James 5:16 says the effectual fervent prayer of the righteous availeth much. Testimonies abound that the prayer session has contributed a great deal to ensuring that Lagos keeps growing in leaps and bounds.

“We are trusting God that this year’s edition will be remarkable, memorable, and positively impactful. In line with our theme: “Able God,” taken from Ephesians 3:20, we are firmly assured that our God is able to do exceeding abundantly above all that we ask or think, according to the power that works in us,” the statement reads.