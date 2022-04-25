Aniocha South: Onwordi Submits PDP Assembly Nomination Form, Says Most Qualified Aspirant

House of Assembly Aspirant In Aniocha South, Hon Onwordi Endurance, also known as Ibori Ubulu, has submitted his People’s Democratic Party PDP Delta State House Assembly nomination and expression of interest form at the party’s Secretariat, Asaba.

The Party’s state Organising Secretary Hon Sunday Onoriode received the form on behalf of the party.

Onwordi who addressed press men shortly after submitting the form said he is the most qualified aspirant among those contesting for the House of Assembly seat.

He noted that having been at the grassroot level for years and has contributed to the development of the Aniocha south, he has met with the people and they have assured him of their supports after carefully looking at his antecedents.

“I am confident of winning this election as member representing aniocha south constituency.

“I have the needed requirements and knowledge of bringing visible developments to aniocha south .

“The people are supporting my ambition because of my capacity and i have promised not to disappoint them if voted for.

“The PDP as a party is a strong party and as a member of the party over the years , I am optimistic of the Party victory at the general election.

“I am the best among all the aspirants contesting for the assembly seat and I know the people’s support will translate into votes which will make me the winner of the upcoming primary election.

“When you talk of qualification, I am the most qualified aspirant that you can think of in aniocha south,” he said.