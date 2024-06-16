Anichebe Faults Osimhen for Public Remarks on Finidi

Former international footballer Victor Anichebe has publicly criticized Napoli striker Victor Osimhen for his recent comments about ex-Super Eagles head coach Finidi George.

The controversy began when Osimhen, who missed Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic due to injury, voiced his displeasure with George. The striker was reportedly unhappy with statements George made regarding his injury.

Anichebe responded to the situation after a video shared by former Super Eagles media officer Colin Udoh brought the matter to light.

In his response, Anichebe expressed his belief that Osimhen should not have aired his grievances in public.

“This is something we really lack in Nigeria. We just love negativity and drama. VO was wrong to come out publicly. I’m sure he understands this now, but in the heat of the moment, it’s difficult. This could’ve been done in private, even though I fully understand he doesn’t want anyone to tarnish his image and commitment that he has worked tirelessly to maintain,” the former Everton striker said.

Anichebe also criticized the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and called for the disbandment of the soccer house.

“That being said, the whole federation is a complete and utter mess, completely clueless, lacking foresight, no clue about football. What was their hiring process? Does anyone even know? Nepotism at its finest. How can results be achieved with a leaderless bunch at the helm? The whole organization needs to be disbanded and started again,” he added.