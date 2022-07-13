Ango Abdullahi’s Son Narrates Ordeal In Kidnappers’ Den

Sadiq Ango Abdullahi, the son of the convener of the Northern Elders Forum, has urged the Federal Government to help rescue the rest passengers kidnapped by bandits from a Kaduna-Abuja train.

Sadiq who recent regained his freedom from the captivity of the bandits, narrated that omg those still with the bandits were women and children.

”Alhamdulillah. I regained freedom after 104 days in captivity. I thank the many people out there, family, friends, and well-wishers that prayed and wished for my safe return during these trying times.

”Indeed it is a big relief to be home with my family, but I am afraid that relief is temporary knowing I left 43 others, including aged women and children below the age of 10, that are still in captivity waiting and hoping to be rescued,” he said.

”I am once again calling on the Federal Government and all Nigerians to help secure the release of the remaining victims.”