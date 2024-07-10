Angel Di Maria to Consider Retirement After Copa America Final

Angel Di Maria has said his future with Argentina will be determined after the 2024 Copa America final.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United man said this as Argentina prepares to face the winners of Wednesday’s semi-final between Uruguay and Colombia.

The final will be played in Miami on Sunday.

“I’m not ready for my last game in the national team, but it’s time”.

“Whatever happens in the final, I think I can leave through the front door. I gave everything”.

“I always gave my life for this jersey”, told DSportsRadio.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has hailed the Argentine team which is aiming to defend the Copa America title come Sunday.

“The truth is that it’s crazy what this group has done, what the Argentina national team has been doing,” Messi told TyC Sports after his first goal of the tournament.

“It’s not easy for us to be in a final again, for us to compete again to be champions. I’m living it like I lived it in the last Copa America, in the last World Cup…These are the last battles and I’m enjoying them to the maximum,” said the 37-year-old.