Andy Murray to Undergo Surgery

Andy Murray has announced he will undergo back surgery tomorrow, putting his participation in Wimbledon in serious doubt. Despite this, the former world No. 1 has not been officially ruled out of the tournament, though his chances of competing are uncertain.

This week, Murray, a five-time Queen’s Club champion, returned to the tournament, possibly for the last time. He won his first-round match against Alexei Popyrin but had to retire from his second match against Jordan Thompson while trailing 1-4. Murray struggled with his movement throughout the match.

After retiring, the 37-year-old disclosed that he had been experiencing weakness in his right leg and issues with coordination. These problems led to the decision to undergo surgery.

“Andy is having a procedure on his back tomorrow. We will know more after this has taken place and will update further as soon as possible,” Murray’s management said in a statement.

