Andy Murray defeated Italian 13th seed Matteo Berrettini in five exhausting sets on Tuesday to advance to the second round of the Australian Open and enter select company with his 50th victory at the season-opening Grand Slam.

The 35-year-old British player, a five-time runner-up at Melbourne Park, won in 4 hours and 49 minutes with scores of 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 (7/9), and 7-6 (10/6).

Details later…