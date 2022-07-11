Andreas Pereira Departs Man United

Andreas Pereira has completed a permanent move from Manchester United to fellow Premier League club Fulham ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The creative midfielder, who joined the Reds from PSV Eindhoven in 2012, had been on loan with Brazilian club Flamengo.

But now Andreas will join Marco Silva’s Cottagers squad, who achieved promotion back to the top flight after winning the Championship in 2021/22.

Andreas made his senior United debut against MK Dons in August 2014 and went on to clock up 75 first-team appearances.

He scored four goals for the Reds, and was a big part of the squad during the 2018/19 and 2019/20 seasons, in which he played a total of 62 games.