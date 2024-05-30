Ancelotti Identifies Trio to Replace Kroos at Real Madrid

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has identified Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, and Eduardo Camavinga as potential replacements for departing midfielder Toni Kroos.

Kroos, set to play his final game for Real Madrid in the Champions League final against Dortmund on Saturday, will retire from professional football following Euro 2024 in Germany. The German international, a pivotal figure for both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich, leaves behind a significant void in the squad.

Ancelotti acknowledged the challenge of replacing Kroos, describing him as a “big miss” for the team. However, the veteran manager expressed confidence in the capabilities of Tchouameni, Valverde, and Camavinga to step up and fill the gap left by Kroos’ departure.

Tchouameni, a rising star, has already shown promise with his dynamic playing style and defensive acumen. Valverde, known for his versatility and stamina, has been a crucial player in Real Madrid’s midfield, often stepping in during critical moments. Camavinga, with his impressive technical skills and youthful energy, is seen as a future star in the making.

The trio’s ability to adapt and perform will be essential for Real Madrid as they look to maintain their dominance in both domestic and European competitions.

Ancelotti said (via Madrid Xtra): “Toni Kroos? He thought it was the right moment [to retire]. I respect this a lot, even though I think his departure will affect us. We lose a very, very important player.

“We have an idea how to replace him with Camavinga, Valverde, Tchouaméni. We will play a different football but our success won’t change.”