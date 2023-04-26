Anambra Varsity Inducts Students Into Theatre Arts Department

The Department of Theatre Arts, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University formerly Anambra State University, on Tuesday inducted 100 and 200-level students into the department.

The university made this known on its Facebook page.

Sharing photos from the induction ceremony on Tuesday, the university wrote, “Congratulations to the 100-level and 200-level students of the Department of Theatre Arts of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Anambra State on their Initiation and Induction into the Department. The Department of Theatre Arts in the university community is known for offering academic programmes and practical training in various aspects of culture and theatre. The Department is seen as a family and today, they had their anticipated initiation. Once again, Congratulations to the Inductees!!”