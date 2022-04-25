Anambra Police, Military Rescue Nine Abducted Herders, Recover Stolen Cows

Ten herders were abducted in Obene Community, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Police in Anambra State, on Monday, said they have rescued nine of the 10 abducted members of the Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN).

The South-east Chairman of MACBAN, Gidado Siddiki, had raised an alarm that 10 of their members were abducted by gunmen in Obene Community, Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

The gunmen, who also stole over 300 cows, had demanded N4 million ransom and a gun from the families of the victims.

But, the police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, said nine of the abducted herders have been found.

Mr Ikenga disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

He said they were rescued in a joint operation with the military on Sunday.

The spokesperson said the herders were found in a “bush unharmed” and that some of the stolen cows were also “discovered” in the bush.

“On April 24, 2022, some of the victims of the abduction were seen in the bush unharmed while one of the abductees is still missing,” he said.

Mr Ikenga, a deputy superintendent of police, said efforts were being intensified to locate the missing herder and some of the cows that are yet to be found.