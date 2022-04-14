Anambra Police Foil Gunmen Attack On Station

Anambra Police Operatives led by CP Echeng Echeng on Thursday at about 3am foiled an attack by gunmen at Nteje Divisional headquarters Oyi LGA.

The Operatives recovered one type O6 rifle, one magazine and 53 live ammunition of 5.56mm and charms.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng, led the crack squad to the distress call as the station came under attack by the deadly gang.

A statement by the Command said, “The Police Operatives decisively dealt with the assailants.

“During the gun duel, one of the gunmen was neutralize and due to the superior fire of the Police Operatives made the assailants fled the scene. The station was secured and all police operatives and arms are intact

“The CP while reiterating that the Command will not relent in delivering on its mandate on protection of life and properties, commended the Officers and Men of the Command for their perseverance and painstaking efforts to weed out all criminal elements in the State.”