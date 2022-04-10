Anambra Police Arrests 32 Suspects For Gun Possession, Touting, Extortion

The Commissioner of Police, Anambra Command, CP Echeng Echeng has restated the Command’s resolve to stamp out violent crimes, extortion and other forms of crime and criminality in the State.

The CP stated this, today sunday 10th April, 2022 when police officers, attached to Anambra Command arrested thirty two suspects on offences ranging from armed robbery, unlawful possession of firearm and extortion, recovered one locally made beretta pistol, one magnum pump action and ammunition

The Command Operatives, acting on a credible information, at about 4:30am on 30/3/2022, arrested one Ozo Olie Ifeanyi ‘M’ 43years in his residence at Odoje village, Onitsha and recovered one locally fabricated single barrel pistol and one live ammunition concealed in a bag.

Investigation, so far reveals that the suspect, have already made useful statement that will lead to the arrest of other members of their criminal gang. He also confessed to be a member of the Cult Group and specialize in robbing unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables.

Similarly, another suspect, one Ifeanyi Nwobu ‘M’ 49years Native of Enuorji Village, Enugu ukwu at about 9pm on 30/3/2022 was arrested and recovered one Magnum pump action gun. The suspect has made useful statement that could unravel the source of the arm.

In another development, the Command Operatives arrested 30 suspects for flouting the State Government’s ban on touting, extortion and illegal revenue collection in the State. The thirty arrested suspects, namely: ifeatu onuebube ‘M’ aged 19years, Akpa Ikechukwu ‘M’ aged 44years, Linus Ekene ‘M’ aged 23years, Nwede Chinedu ‘M’ aged 25years, Nwigwe Osinachi ‘M’ aged 28years, Nas Emeka ‘M’ aged 38years, Uduak Linus ‘M’ aged 30years, Obi Onyebuchi ‘M’ 32years, Ayo Omah ‘M’ aged 29years, Igwe Chukwuebuka ‘M’ 22years, Nweke Abuchi ‘M’ 16years, Anthony Chidi ‘M’ 18years Onyebuchi Ndubuisi ‘M’ 28years, Onyekwelu Ifechukwu ‘M’ 20years, Nwagha Nzube ‘M’ 17years, Anamabu Somto ‘M’ aged 17years, Duru Chigozie ‘M’ aged 19years, Onwuakpa Chukwudi ‘M’ aged 20years, Nworie Chimaram ‘M’ aged 19years, Orji Onyebuchi ‘M’ aged 34years, Nnamani Chukwuebuka ‘M’ aged 17years, Ifeanyi Chinedu ‘M’ aged 17years, Igwe Ifeanyi ‘M’ aged 18years, Eze Andrew ‘M’ aged 19years Nwafor Bernard ‘M’ aged 20years, Ifeanyi Junior ‘M’ aged 17years, Nweze Obinna ‘M’ aged 22years, Amadi Obinna ‘M’ aged 21years, Emmanuel Charles ‘M’ aged 18years, Agala Timothy ‘M’ aged 20years were arrested on 6/4/2022 along Tarzan Junction, Owerri road, upper iweaka road, Ochanja junction, Awada road, head bridge, kara Junction, Atani road, respectively in Onitsha while touting and extorting money from motorists and other members of the public.

Meanwhile, the *CP* while assuring the general public and especially *Ndi Anambra* that the confidence reposed in the police on protection of lives and properties, maintenance of law and order will never be taken for granted. He also calls for increased information flow from the public to the police.