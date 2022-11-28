Anambra Market Fire Caused by Electrical Upsurge – Police

The Anambra State Police Command has said the fire outbreak at a market in Onitsha has been brought under control.

The command said the fire which broke out in the earlier hours of Monday was caused by an electrical upsurge from a cosmetic store in the market.

This was contained in a terse statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer for the Command,DSP Ikenga Tochukwu.

The statement read, “The situation is under control on the fire outbreak that occurred in the early hours of today.

“No lost of life though good worth millions of naira has been affected. Preliminary information shows that the cause of the fire is as a result of electrical upsurge from a Cosmetic store in the storey building at Kano street, main market Onitsha. Our personnel are still there monitoring.

“The Command want to use the opportunity to advise members of the public to always turn off their appliances before leaving the house or offices.”