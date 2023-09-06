Anambra Is Gully Erosion Capital Of The World – Soludo

Governor Charles Soludo has said that Anambra State is the gully erosion capital of the world.

Soludo made the statement after paying a visit to the Ideani=Nnobi erosion site on Tuesday to assess the level of damage done by erosion in the area.

In a statement he issued, Soludo called for a multi-stakeholders intervention to arrest the rate of erosion in Anambra.

He said, “I visited the Ideani-Nnobi erosion site yesterday to see the damage caused by yet another erosion menace to a major road artery linking parts of Idemili to Onitsha. Of course we will swing into quick remedial actions to save the area from total collapse.

“The current rate at which new erosion sites are springing up in the State calls for a multi-stakeholder intervention. As a government, we have continued to raise awareness on the need to mitigate individual actions that give rise to increased soil erosivity,

“including the control of run-off water from private and public buildings. We are also working with the Federal government and foreign development partners to provide adequate Interventions to check the menace.

“Like we always say, Anambra is the gully erosion capital of the world, it has become our existential threat. Even if we commit the entire budget of the State to solving just the erosion problem, it will only amount to a drop in the ocean.

“This is why we call on our people to take precautionary measures seriously, including tree planting which we have started as a government across the State.”