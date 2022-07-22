News

Anambra Govt To Embark On Massive Revocation Of Certificates of Occupancy Of Ground Rent Defaulters

Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
42
Charles Soludo
Charles Soludo

The Anambra State Commissioner for LANDS, Prof. Offornze Amucheazi SAN has, in a brief with newsmen, indicated that the State Government will commence the revocation of the Certificate of Occupancy of all land owners who fail to remit the statutory ground rent for properties in the State.

Prof. Amucheazi noted that the July 31st deadline is coming after an earlier release by the Ministry on the 5th of July, 2022. The release stated the relevant sections of the Land Use act mandating the payment of the ground rent to government.

The ground rent is an annual fee payable to government by owners of landed properties. According to him, the ground rent is a major revenue source to the State Government backed by extant laws with appropriate punishments for defaulters, including the revocation of the C of O of such properties

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi5 hours ago
42

Related Articles

IPOB Threatening Me Because Of Peter Obi – Reno Omokri

5 hours ago

Akeredolu Marks 66th Birthday With Special Holy Communion Service

15 hours ago
lagos state

CBT Has Enhanced Admission Process Into Model Colleges – Lagos Commissioner

15 hours ago

PHOTOS: Sunday Dare Graves Commonwealth Heads Of Government Meeting In Kigali

15 hours ago