Anambra Govt Laments Social Media Attacks

The Anambra State government has expressed its dismay over unwarranted attacks on social media that aim to tarnish the image of the state.

During a press briefing in Awka on Saturday, the Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment, and Tourism, Don Onyenji, conveyed the government’s standpoint on this matter. Onyenji asserted that utilizing social media as a platform to air grievances against the government not only defames the state but also discourages potential investors from participating.

He emphasized that individuals who have concerns regarding the state government, particularly journalists, should utilize traditional media channels to address their issues. Additionally, he encouraged them to take additional steps to obtain responses from the relevant ministries, departments, or agencies.

The Commissioner acknowledged the growing progress in the state’s tourism and hospitality sector, but expressed regret that the negative portrayal of Anambra was adversely affecting the government’s efforts.

“I would like to say that it is unfair for our people, especially those in the entertainment industry, to go to the social media to celebrate whatever they feel the government is not doing. They should use their medium and criticise responsibly, ” he said.