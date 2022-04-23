Anambra Govt Holds 2-day Retreat For Commissioners, Appointees

Anambra State Government will hold a two-day retreat for its recently appointed Commissioners and other political appointees who will constitute the State Executive Council members.

The retreat which commenced on Friday, April 22, 2022 will end on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the International Convention Centre, Awka.

On it first day, Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo, Anambra State Governor, charged the participants comprising of Commissioners and other political appointees to work as a team for efficient service delivery.

He emphasised that team building is key in governance and in the delivering of dividends of democracy to the people.

He maintained that the focus should always be “One Anambra, One People, One Agenda” as the working mantra

Governor Soludo again stressed on the need for all the Commissioners and political appointees to read and familiarise themselves with the Vision 2070 report, the Transition Committee report as well as the Soludo’s Manifesto as documents necessary to enhance and deepen their understanding of the administration’s vision snd mission.

The Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu made a presentation of the structure and functions of all political offices while the Head of Service also made a presentation of how the civil service operates in the governance structure.

Other key resource personalities who also made various presentations physically or virtual during the course of the retreat include; Mr Babatunde Fashola, SAN, who was two terms Governor of Lagos State and current Minister of Works and Housing; Dr Ben Akabueze, Director-General Budget office in the Presidency; Chief Osita Chidoka, former Corps Marshal and Chief Executive officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) among others