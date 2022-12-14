Anambra Govt Awards Ifitedunu Road Contract

In order to make driving around Anambra State pleasurable, Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) has approved the award of the contract for the construction of the 2.14km Igwe Ezechi Okoye Road, Ifitedunu, Dunukofia L.G.A for the sum of One Billion, Three Hundred and Twenty-One Million, Three Hundred and Fifty-Eight Thousand, Two Hundred and Sixty-Two Naira, Sixty Kobo (N1,312,358262.60) only. The contract was awarded to Master Holdings (Nig.) Ltd, and the completion period is six (6) months from the date of payment of mobilization fee.

ANSEC AWARDS CONTRACT FOR SOLAR POWER IN COURTS

Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) also approved the award of the contract for the supply/installation of Hybrid Solar Powered Mini-Grid at 11 Locations for 30 Courtrooms in High Courts of Anambra State Judiciary Division.

The contract was awarded to P.V.S Resources Nig Ltd at a contract sum of One Hundred and Seventy-Seven Million, Six Hundred and Ninety Thousand, Eight Hundred and Ninety-Five Naira (N177,690,895).

The completion period is six (6) weeks.

ANSEC AWARDS CONTRACT FOR SOLAR STREET LIGHTS IN OKPOKO

On the other hand, Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) approved the award of a contract of Three Hundred and Seventy-Five Million, Four Hundred and Eighty-Nine Thousand, Two Hundred and Ninety-Seven Naira, Seventy-Five Kobo

(N375,489,297.75), for the supply/installation of 563 All-In-One Solar Powered Streetlights at Okpoko Community of Ogbaru LGA. The contract was awarded to El-Bukeiz Nig. Ltd, and the completion period is eight (😎 weeks.

ANSEC AWARDS CONTRACT FOR MAPPING OF ANAMBRA STATE

Anambra State Executive Council (ANSEC) equally approved the award of the contract worth Eighty Million Naira (N80,000,000) for the conduct of Hydro-Geological and Hydrological Mapping and Modelling of Anambra State.

The contract was awarded to a consortium of consultants under Tona Geological Consultants Nig. Ltd, and the completion period is twelve (12) weeks.