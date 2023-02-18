Anambra Denies Ordering Onitsha Markets Shut

The Anambra State Government has reacted to claims that it directed all markets in Onitsha and its surrounding to be closed on Saturday.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, the state did not give “any such directive with regards to Onitsha Markets or any other market in Anambra State.”

He added, “All markets should be open to their customers and clients within their normal business hours.

“Purveyors of this misleading and unauthorised directive are hereby warned.”