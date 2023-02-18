News

Anambra Denies Ordering Onitsha Markets Shut

Anthony Adeniyi20 mins ago
17
Soludo
Soludo

The Anambra State Government has reacted to claims that it directed all markets in Onitsha and its surrounding to be closed on Saturday.

According to the Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, the state did not give “any such directive with regards to Onitsha Markets or any other market in Anambra State.”

He added, “All markets should be open to their customers and clients within their normal business hours.

“Purveyors of this misleading and unauthorised directive are hereby warned.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi20 mins ago
17

Related Articles

HURIWA

HURIWA Hails Court Judgement Striking Out Suit Against Enugu PDP Candidates

1 hour ago

Perm Sec Of Lagos Civil Engagement Bows Out

9 hours ago
fire

LASEMA, Other Responders Battle Owode-Onirin Fire Outbreak

13 hours ago
Babagana Zulum

Zulum Gives Borno Business Owners N100m

19 hours ago